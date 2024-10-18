Japanese Breakfast Performs 'The Ballad of the Witches' Road' (Pop Version)' From AGATHA ALL ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie pop band Japanese Breakfast performs the hit song “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” (Pop Version) written by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along.”

The song produced by singer, songwriter, and record producer Jack Antonoff, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will be featured in the final episode of “Agatha All Along,” airing October 30, as the end-credit song. The digital single released on Hollywood Records is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

About Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along”

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive produced by Trevor Waterson. Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

