Jane Fonda Will Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee Jane Fonda will be honored with the coveted Cecil B. deMille Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The multi-faceted activist and actor of legendary films such as "Klute," "Coming Home," "9 to 5" and her most recent television work, "Grace & Frankie," will accept the honor at the telecast airing on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET live on NBC.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. deMille Award to Jane Fonda," said HFPA President Ali Sar. "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. The namesake, Cecil B. deMille, was a pioneer of the motion picture industry and one of the most successful filmmakers in American history. Honorees over the decades include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and many more.

Jane Fonda is a two-time Academy Award®-winning actress (Best Actress in 1971 for "Klute" and in 1978 for "Coming Home"), New York Times bestselling author, producer, activist and fitness guru. Her career has spanned over 50 years, accumulating a body of film work that includes over 45 films and crucial work on behalf of political causes such as women's rights, indigenous peoples' rights, fair wages for tipped workers and the environment. Demonstrating her commitment to preserving culture through the arts, Jane launched IndieCollect's Jane Fonda Fund for Women Directors, an organization aimed to support the restoration of films helmed by women from around the world.

She is a seven-time Golden Globe winner (Best New Actress in 1962; Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture in 1972, 1978 and 1979; and three-time World Film Favorites award recipient in 1973, 1979, and 1980), Honorary Palme d'Or honoree, 2014 AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD winner and the 2019 recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Excellence in Film Award as part of BAFTA's Britannia Awards.

Fonda will next be seen in the seventh and final season of "Grace & Frankie," which upon wrapping will be Netflix's longest-running original series. It is for her work on the series that she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017. She was last seen on the big screen in Paramount's comedy "Book Club," in which she starred alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen. Fonda also premiered "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," a documentary for HBO chronicling her life and activism, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special in 2019.

Fonda celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, and the Women's Media Center. She also serves on the Board of Directors and made a $1 million donation to Donor Direct Action, an organization that supports front-line women's organizations around the world to promote women's equality. Currently, Fonda is leading the charge on Fire Drill Fridays, a national movement to raise public awareness of the urgency of the climate crisis. Her latest book, "What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action," details her personal journey with the movement and provides solutions for communities to combat the climate crisis. It was released last fall via Penguin Press.

