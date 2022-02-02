Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Godot in HEART OF STONE Spy Thriller Film

Jamie Dornan will star alongside Gal Gadot in the Netflix and Skydance international spy thriller Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper.

The film is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Producers include Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher, Tom Harper, and Greg Rucka executive produce.

Jamie Dornan is currently starring in Belfast, for which he received a Critics Choice nomination and Golden Globe nomination. Next he'll star in The Tourist series premiering on HBO Max March 3. He most recently starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and previous credits include The Fall and A Private War.