James Holzhauer Wins JEOPARDY! Tournament Of Champions Grand Prize

Jeopardy! has crowned its Tournament of Champions winner!

According to Deadline, James Holzhauer has won the game show's latest Tournament of Champions, earning him the $250,00 grand prize on Friday night. He played against Emma Boettcher and Francois Barcomb.

Holzhauer has now won $2,712,216 total from Jeopardy!, the third-highest total in history, behind Ken Jennings's $3,370,700 and Brad Rutter's $4,688,436.

Boettcher won $100,000 for coming in second, while Barcomb won $50,000 for arriving in the show position.

