James Corden Receives Most Emmy Nominations For Any On-Air Talent In 2019

The Television Academy has updated the list of this year's Emmy nominations following producer credit vetting, and THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN's star, James Corden, is now the most nominated performer/producer/writer for the 71st Emmy Awards with seven nominations, while executive producer Ben Winston leads all individual nominations with eight. THE LATE LATE SHOW Executive Producer Rob Crabbe also received five nominations.

Corden has received nominations for:

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN

· Outstanding Variety Talk Series

· Outstanding Interactive Program

THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019

· Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET McCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL

· Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

· Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES

· Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

THE WORLD'S BEST

·Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Winston received his eight nominations for:

THE 61st ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

·Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN

·Outstanding Variety Talk Series

·Outstanding Interactive Program

THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019

·Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET McCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL

·Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

· Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

· Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES

· Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Crabbe was nominated for:

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN

· Outstanding Variety Talk Series

· Outstanding Interactive Program

THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019

· Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET McCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL

· Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

· Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

The CBS Corporation received a total of 69 Emmy nominations across multiple platforms including the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS All Access, Showtime and Pop.

The 71st Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. LIVE. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15, and will be telecast on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CBS





Related Articles View More TV Stories