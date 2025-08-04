JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its box office debut in July, Jurassic World Rebirth is now available to own or rent for the first time on Digital platforms tomorrow, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD September 9, 2025. The release package features over one hour of exclusive content, including never-before-seen deleted scenes, an alternate opening, a long-form making-of documentary, and more.

Taking place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World Rebirth follows Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, who leads a team to an island research facility in an attempt to secure dinosaur DNA. The film also stars Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey, who is also starring in the two-part Wicked movie as Fiyero, along with two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Check out a video of Bailey playing the clarinet on the soundtrack for the film here.

Rupert Friend (“Homeland”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Lincoln Lawyer,” Murder on the Orient Express), Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), David Iacono (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Audrina Miranda (“Lopez vs. Lopez”), Philippine Velge (“Station Eleven”), Belchir Sylvain (“BMF”) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) round out the cast. Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton.

BONUS FEATURES

ALTERNATE OPENING

DELETED SCENES RAPTORS - Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA THE WORLD EVOLVES - Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers. OFF THE DEEP END - Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life. TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND - Follow the cast and crew’s footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs. REX IN THE RAPIDS - Brace for a T. rex encounter that’s different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel. DON’T LOOK DOWN - Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes. MINI-MART MAYHEM - Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie’s mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.

GAG REEL

MEET DOLORES - Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD - Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS - Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY