JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Resumes Production

Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, resumed production this week after being halted just four weeks into filming earlier this year due to coronavirus.

The studio came forward today to dispel any rumors that the production was halted again due to positive COVID-19 tests among the crew.

"Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we're thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project." a Universal spokesperson said.

The script for Jurassic World: Dominion is written by Colin Trevorrow with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly. Trevorrow is executive producing with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.

The film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill reprising their roles from 1993's original "Jurassic Park."

