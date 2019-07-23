JOKER, FORD V FERRARI, HUSTLERS Among Premieres at 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente today announced the first round of titles selected for the Gala and Special Presentations programmes at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. This first batch of films from the 2019 Official Selection features 18 Galas and 38 Special Presentations.

"Some of the year's biggest films will land in Toronto this September," said Bailey, Co-Head and Artistic Director of TIFF. "We're thrilled to unveil Galas and Special Presentations that bring the brightest lights in film to our Festival audience. Our new programming team has been hard at work for months to deliver the compelling stories, acclaimed filmmakers, and top onscreen talent that mark our two highest-profile sections."

"I'm delighted to step into my first Festival as TIFF Co-Head to such a powerful slate of films," said Vicente, Co-Head and Executive Director of TIFF. "Fast-paced, boundary-pushing, satirical - this lineup has films representing every corner of the cinematic landscape on top of a strong number of World Premieres. It's a pleasure to be able to share these films with audiences for the first time."

Of the Gala films announced today, 50% of titles are directed or co-directed by women - a record number for the programme. This year's selection also includes 29 World Premieres, six International Premieres, 13 North American Premieres, and eight Canadian Premieres.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5-15, 2019.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2019



Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Daniel Roher | Canada

Radioactive

Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Marielle Heller | USA

Abominable

Jill Culton | USA

Blackbird

Roger Michell | United Kingdom

Ford v Ferrari

James Mangold | USA

Harriet

Kasi Lemmons | USA

Hustlers

Lorene Scafaria | USA

Joker

Todd Phillips | USA

Just Mercy

Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

Ordinary Love

Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

The Goldfinch

John Crowley | USA

The Sky Is Pink

Shonali Bose | India

The Song of Names

François Girard | Canada

True History of the Kelly Gang

Justin Kurzel | Australia

Western Stars

Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA

American Woman

Semi Chellas | Canada

Clemency

Chinonye Chukwu| USA

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019

A Herdade

Tiago Guedes | Portugal

Bad Education

Cory Finley | USA

Coming Home Again

Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea

The Two Popes

Fernando Meirelles

Dolemite Is My Name

Craig Brewer | USA

Ema

Pablo Larraín | Chile

Endings, Beginnings

Drake Doremus | USA

Frankie

Ira Sachs | France/Portugal

Greed

Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom

Guest of Honour

Atom Egoyan | Canada

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles)

Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain

Honey Boy

Alma Har'el | USA

Hope Gap

William Nicholson | United Kingdom

Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom

I Am Woman

Unjoo Moon | Australia

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi | USA

Judy

Rupert Goold | United Kingdom

Knives Out

Rian Johnson | USA

La Belle Époque

Nicolas Bedos | France

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach | USA

Military Wives

Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom

Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton | USA

No.7 Cherry Lane

Yonfan | Hong Kong

Pain and Glory

Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

Parasite (Gisaengchung)

Bong Joon-ho | South Korea

Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut)

Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu)

Céline Sciamma | France

Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan)

Lou Ye | China

The Friend

Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

The Laundromat

Steven Soderbergh | USA

The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers | USA

The Other Lamb

Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA

The Painted Bird

Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom

The Report

Scott Z. Burns | USA

Uncut Gems

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA

Weathering With You

Makoto Shinkai | Japan

While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra)

Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina

