JOKER, FORD V FERRARI, HUSTLERS Among Premieres at 2019 Toronto International Film Festival
TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente today announced the first round of titles selected for the Gala and Special Presentations programmes at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. This first batch of films from the 2019 Official Selection features 18 Galas and 38 Special Presentations.
"Some of the year's biggest films will land in Toronto this September," said Bailey, Co-Head and Artistic Director of TIFF. "We're thrilled to unveil Galas and Special Presentations that bring the brightest lights in film to our Festival audience. Our new programming team has been hard at work for months to deliver the compelling stories, acclaimed filmmakers, and top onscreen talent that mark our two highest-profile sections."
"I'm delighted to step into my first Festival as TIFF Co-Head to such a powerful slate of films," said Vicente, Co-Head and Executive Director of TIFF. "Fast-paced, boundary-pushing, satirical - this lineup has films representing every corner of the cinematic landscape on top of a strong number of World Premieres. It's a pleasure to be able to share these films with audiences for the first time."
Of the Gala films announced today, 50% of titles are directed or co-directed by women - a record number for the programme. This year's selection also includes 29 World Premieres, six International Premieres, 13 North American Premieres, and eight Canadian Premieres.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5-15, 2019.
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2019
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Daniel Roher | Canada
Radioactive
Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Marielle Heller | USA
Abominable
Jill Culton | USA
Blackbird
Roger Michell | United Kingdom
Ford v Ferrari
James Mangold | USA
Harriet
Kasi Lemmons | USA
Hustlers
Lorene Scafaria | USA
Joker
Todd Phillips | USA
Just Mercy
Destin Daniel Cretton | USA
Ordinary Love
Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom
The Goldfinch
John Crowley | USA
The Sky Is Pink
Shonali Bose | India
The Song of Names
François Girard | Canada
True History of the Kelly Gang
Justin Kurzel | Australia
Western Stars
Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA
American Woman
Semi Chellas | Canada
Clemency
Chinonye Chukwu| USA
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019
A Herdade
Tiago Guedes | Portugal
Bad Education
Cory Finley | USA
Coming Home Again
Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea
The Two Popes
Fernando Meirelles
Dolemite Is My Name
Craig Brewer | USA
Ema
Pablo Larraín | Chile
Endings, Beginnings
Drake Doremus | USA
Frankie
Ira Sachs | France/Portugal
Greed
Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom
Guest of Honour
Atom Egoyan | Canada
Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles)
Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain
Honey Boy
Alma Har'el | USA
Hope Gap
William Nicholson | United Kingdom
Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom
I Am Woman
Unjoo Moon | Australia
Jojo Rabbit
Taika Waititi | USA
Judy
Rupert Goold | United Kingdom
Knives Out
Rian Johnson | USA
La Belle Époque
Nicolas Bedos | France
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach | USA
Military Wives
Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom
Motherless Brooklyn
Edward Norton | USA
No.7 Cherry Lane
Yonfan | Hong Kong
Pain and Glory
Pedro Almodóvar | Spain
Parasite (Gisaengchung)
Bong Joon-ho | South Korea
Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut)
Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu)
Céline Sciamma | France
Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan)
Lou Ye | China
The Friend
Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA
The Laundromat
Steven Soderbergh | USA
The Lighthouse
Robert Eggers | USA
The Other Lamb
Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA
The Painted Bird
Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom
The Report
Scott Z. Burns | USA
Uncut Gems
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA
Weathering With You
Makoto Shinkai | Japan
While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra)
Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina
