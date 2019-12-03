J.B. Smoove, Hayley Magnus Join Cast of MAPLEWORTH MURDERS on Quibi; Andy Samberg, Tina Fey to Guest Star

Quibi has announced the director and star-studded cast of MAPLEWORTH MURDERS, a comedic murder mystery series created by and starring Paula Pell and John Lutz. The series is executive produced by Pell, Lutz, Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Andrew Singer and Mike Shoemaker.

In MAPLEWORTH MURDERS, Paula Pell is Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves homicides in her quaint small town of New Woodstream. Each episode of this comedic crime procedural will feature guest victims and suspects as we answer the bigger question of the series: why the hell are there so many murders in one small town?

Joining the cast in supporting roles opposite Pell and Lutz are J.B. Smoove ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") and Hayley Magnus ("Sick Girl", "The Dressmaker"). Claire Scanlon ("Set it Up"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") has been tapped to direct the series which is currently in production.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Maya Rudolph ("The Good Place", "Saturday Night Live"), Fred Armisen ("Portlandia", "Saturday Night Live"), D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place", "Barry"), Tim Meadows ("Schooled", "Trainwreck"), Patton Oswalt ("A.P. Bio", "Ratatouille"), Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock"), Pam Murphy ("Get Shorty"), Ben Warheit ("Late Night with Seth Meyers"), Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project"), Mary Holland ("Veep", "Greener Grass"), James Anderson and Drew Tarver ("The Other Two").

Special guest appearances include Tina Fey ("30 Rock", "Saturday Night Live"), Wanda Sykes ("Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, "Black-ish"), Chris Parnell ("Archer", "Saturday Night Live"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Saturday Night Live"), Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!") and Jimmy Carlson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories