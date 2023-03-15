JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER Premiered as ID's Highest-Rated Telecast In Over Two Years

Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster - ID's explosive three-part docuseries revealing the shocking, previously untold story behind the investigation that exposed internationally renowned pitchman Jared Fogle as a dangerous child sex predator led ID to rank as the #1 cable network excluding sports among P25-54 and W25-54 on Monday, March 6 in the 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT time slot.

The docuseries was ID's highest rated limited series telecast in over two years. Attracting 3.7 million viewers on Monday night, JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER averaged a .83 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.02 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, reflecting an increase of 113 percent and 96 percent over the prior 6 weeks. JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER has also been a top performer on discovery+.

The success comes on the heels of a strong start to 2023 for ID, with highly rated back-to-back Monday night debuts for both limited and new series. The combined success of two new true crime series, THE PLAYBOY MURDERS and DEATH BY FAME made ID the #1 cable network in the time period excluding sports and news among P25-54, cementing Monday nights as a must watch night on ID. Earlier that month, ID's limited series THE PRICE OF GLEE attracted more than 3.4 million total viewers.

ID's digital platforms also delivered impressive engagement for Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster, with content promoting the limited series generating more than 3 million video views across the net's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER is produced by Double Act TV for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.