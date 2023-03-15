Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER Premiered as ID's Highest-Rated Telecast In Over Two Years

JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER Premiered as ID's Highest-Rated Telecast In Over Two Years

The telecast is on Monday, March 6 in the 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT time slot.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster - ID's explosive three-part docuseries revealing the shocking, previously untold story behind the investigation that exposed internationally renowned pitchman Jared Fogle as a dangerous child sex predator led ID to rank as the #1 cable network excluding sports among P25-54 and W25-54 on Monday, March 6 in the 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT time slot.

The docuseries was ID's highest rated limited series telecast in over two years. Attracting 3.7 million viewers on Monday night, JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER averaged a .83 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.02 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, reflecting an increase of 113 percent and 96 percent over the prior 6 weeks. JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER has also been a top performer on discovery+.

The success comes on the heels of a strong start to 2023 for ID, with highly rated back-to-back Monday night debuts for both limited and new series. The combined success of two new true crime series, THE PLAYBOY MURDERS and DEATH BY FAME made ID the #1 cable network in the time period excluding sports and news among P25-54, cementing Monday nights as a must watch night on ID. Earlier that month, ID's limited series THE PRICE OF GLEE attracted more than 3.4 million total viewers.

ID's digital platforms also delivered impressive engagement for Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster, with content promoting the limited series generating more than 3 million video views across the net's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER is produced by Double Act TV for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Stephen Carlile Stars in Thriller Premiering at Sarasota Film Festival Photo
Stephen Carlile Stars in Thriller Premiering at Sarasota Film Festival
The film stars Broadway’s Stephen Carlile (The Lion King) in his cinematic debut and Amanda Jane Stern (1 Angry Black Man, Lifetime's Amish Witches). It marks Stern's first feature screenwriting credit from a story she co-wrote with producer Julian Seltzer (HBO’s DMX: Don't Try to Understand, and House of Hammer for Discovery+).
95th Oscars on ABC Draws 18.7 Million Total Viewers Photo
95th Oscars on ABC Draws 18.7 Million Total Viewers
The 95th Oscars on ABC drew an average audience of 18.7 million Total Viewers and scored a 4.0 rating among Adults 18-49 based on Fast National Live+Same Day program data. “The Oscars” built over last year’s broadcast (on 3/27/22) by 12% in Total Viewers (18.7 million vs. 16.7 million) and by 5% in Adults 18-49 (4.0 rating vs. 3.8 rating).
Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer Photo
Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer
The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me). Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Jennifer Holliday Performs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on TAMRON HALLVideo: Jennifer Holliday Performs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on TAMRON HALL
March 15, 2023

Jennifer Holliday, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Dreamgirls, appeared on Tamron Hall for a special performance of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.' Holliday won a Grammy Award for the performance of the show-stopping Dreamgirls song and her Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for playing Effie White. Watch the video!
Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album 'Champagne For Breakfast'Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album 'Champagne For Breakfast'
March 15, 2023

Meyhem Lauren has been one of the culture’s most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective. The did previous projects with DJ Muggs, Harry Fraud, Buckwild, Madlib, and most recently Black Vladimir with Daringer.
Boston Fiddler Hanneke Cassel Releases 'Infinite Brightness' in AprilBoston Fiddler Hanneke Cassel Releases 'Infinite Brightness' in April
March 15, 2023

Her bandmates include Keith Murphy, who plays guitar and harmonium on the album, Jenna Moynihan, who contributes five-string fiddle, and Tristan Clarridge on cello. Infinite Brightness also includes guitarist Yann Falquet (heard on “Dmitri’s Dream and “Last Alleluia”).
Video: SMACKBOUND Share New Video for 'Imperfect Day'Video: SMACKBOUND Share New Video for 'Imperfect Day'
March 15, 2023

The Finnish five-piece featuring vocalist Netta Laurenne, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, drummer Rolf Pilve, keyboardist Vili Itäpelto, and bassist Tuomas Yli-Jaskari, once again deliver a hooky, driving, metal-influenced slab of hard rock power on their second album. Watch the new music video now!
Far From Saints Announce Release of Self-Titled DebutFar From Saints Announce Release of Self-Titled Debut
March 15, 2023

Far From Saints – a new band featuring Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave – will release their self-titled debut album via Ignition Records. News of the LP comes with the group’s latest single “Take It Through The Night” – a bluesy southern rock stunner.
share