Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia

Imagine Entertainment President Justin Wilkes announced today a new slate of shows from their audio division in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 2 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 3 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot Season Photo 4 Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia

Imagine Entertainment President Justin Wilkes announced TODAY a new slate of shows from their audio division in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally.

The robust lineup of shows is the first to emerge from the slate deal formed between Imagine and iHeartMedia. Aligning with Imagine Entertainment’s global reputation in award-winning, premium storytelling, Imagine Audio, headed up by Kara Welker, will release six innovative new podcast series, produced by Nathan Kloke and co-produced by iHeartPodcasts.

The slate features familiar voices like a workplace audio comedy from Ron Howard, a punk-rock murder mystery hosted by music anthropologist and director Penelope Spheeris (Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne’s World), as well as compelling new voices like environmental thought leader Chris Turney and writer Davis Miller, a man who overcame childhood bullying through an unlikely friendship with Muhammed Ali. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Wilkes serve as Executive Producers across the slate.

“At Imagine Entertainment, our priority has always been telling stories that inspire and empower and we are thrilled to debut our first slate of shows as we expand into the audio space with iHeartMedia,” said Justin Wilkes, President of Imagine Entertainment.

“We are pleased to announce this compelling slate from iconic names like Ron Howard and Isaac Mizrahi as well as thought-provoking content exposing issues like climate change and the billion dollar sugar industry through a whole new lens,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

“Imagine Entertainment has an outstanding, decades-long reputation for bringing award-winning tv shows, features and documentaries to our screens, and we can’t wait to bring Imagine’s bespoke content to even more audiences in the audio space through iHeartPodcasts.”

The first podcast in the robust lineup of shows, “Hello Isaac” hosted by Isaac Mizrahi, will debut TODAY with new episodes available Mondays each week. Imagine Audio and iHeartPodcasts’ full slate of shows will include:

“Hello Isaac” — Available Today

Isaac Mizrahi is a JACK OF ALL TRADES – an iconic fashion designer, actor, singer, television presenter and a pretty darned good cook too! Isaac will join experts in their field to learn how their lives - the failures, the success and their process forged them into THE EXPERTS they are today. Featured Guests in this raw, honest and hilarious interview show include Carson Kressley, Andy Cohen, BenDelaCreme and more. Produced with Awfully Nice. 

“Big Sugar” — Launching June 20

“Big Sugar” is a timely story covering an epic legal battle pitting the multi-billion-dollar sugar industry against the migrant laborers who harvest sugarcane, while revealing corporate malfeasance, human rights violations, DC lobbying, nutrition downfalls and the destruction of the environment. Relentless journalists and lawyers uncover a complex network of relationships, policies and transactions involving the highest levels of government and the communities where we live. From Novel and Weekday Fun. Official audio trailer will be available for listeners tomorrow, June 13.

“Employees Only” — Launching July 17

From creator Ron Howard, “Employees Only” is an improvised workplace comedy following employees at a big box store who spend their break discussing, debating and arguing about the day’s news. This podcast is an innovative new approach to a sitcom, with a topical look at the news from every angle and perspective. Produced with Pretty-Fast.

“Unf**king The Future” — Launching August 8

In “Unf**king the Future,” climate scientist and expedition leader Chris Turney takes listeners on an increasingly urgent environmental journey, exploring the scary reality the planet faces TODAY and the common–sense solutions that can be implemented now to save it. Produced with Awfully Nice.

“Peter and the Acid King” — Launching September 18

“Peter and the Acid King” takes listeners on a deep dive through the grimy, chaotic world of the Los Angeles punk scene in the early ’80s and the brutal murder of New Wave Theater TV host, Peter Ivers, the dynamic performer and artist known for bringing punk rock to TV.  Created by Alan Sacks (Du-Beat-E-O, Thrashin, Welcome Back Kotter) and narrated by punk historian and esteemed director Penelope Spheeris (The Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World). Featured guests include Jello Biafra, Frank Salerno, and Ron Howard. Produced with Awfully Nice.

“The Tao of Muhammad Ali” — Launching October 3

“The Tao of Muhammad Ali” from Davis Miller and based on his international best-selling book, will start with true story of how The Champ selflessly saved a bullied young boy, the creator himself, Davis Miller, from a paralyzing depression and propelled him to success through his “Tao.”

The show will carry listeners through the later years when Davis and Ali are reunited while Ali was in the throes of Parkinson’s, sharing years of The Champ’s wisdom and doctrine, and that which made Ali a role model and guru for millions, including stories from many of the celebrities and people of influence who were deeply impacted and inspired by their time with Ali. Produced with Awfully Nice.

Over the last five years, Imagine has emerged as a force in the unscripted space with their prolific documentary division. Imagine is further expanding on their success in the space with the formation of Imagine Audio. All podcasts in the new slate are distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcast Network is home to more than 800 original podcasts which see more than 374 million downloads each month globally. These podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between – making iHeartPodcasts the largest publisher of podcast content in the world. 

Listen to "Hello, Isaac" here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Colman Domingo Leads YOU ARE HERE Travel Series Trailer Photo
Video: Colman Domingo Leads YOU ARE HERE Travel Series Trailer

AMC Networks released the trailer for You Are Here, a new travel/memoir series hosted by award-winning actor, writer and director Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, Euphoria). Watch the video trailer now!

2
BTS Solo Documentaries Coming to Cinemas on Saturday Photo
BTS Solo Documentaries Coming to Cinemas on Saturday

“j-hope IN THE BOX” and “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” give moviegoers around the world a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the global music superstars in an immersive experience that can only be felt in movie theaters, thanks to large screens and three-dimensional sound. Watch the new video trailer now!

3
CARÊME French Drama Series Coming to Apple TV+ Photo
CARÊME French Drama Series Coming to Apple TV+

César Award winner Benjamin Voisin (“Lost Illusions,” “Summer of 85”) stars as Carême, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier (“My Way,” “Saint Laurent”) plays political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and César Award winner Lyna Khoudri (“Papicha,” “November’) stars as Henriette, Carême’s lover and most dangerous threat.

4
The Mobile Film Festival Africa Unveils its 2023 Winners in Rabat Photo
The Mobile Film Festival Africa Unveils its 2023 Winners in Rabat

The Mobile Film Festival Africa unveiled the winners of its 2023 edition at a prize ceremony held on Thursday June 8 at the Renaissance cinema in Rabat, an event part of the 'Rabat, African Capital of Culture' program celebrations.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE