Instagram's All Gas No Brakes Announces TV Development Deal with Tim and Eric

Doing Things Media, the company responsible for some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, today announces a development deal with comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim's production company Abso Lutely Productions for a television series based on Doing Things' viral internet series All Gas No Brakes.

All Gas No Brakes the television series will take viewers on a journey to the most bizarre fringes of American culture. In the series, host and EP Andrew Callaghan will gallivant across the nation in his old-school RV to attend the most bizarre and outlandish conferences, parties, expos, conventions and political events in America.

At each stop, Callaghan is accompanied by a wide assortment of characters ranging from Flat Earthers, to Furries, to Border Patrolmen, MDMA-fueled ravers, Pornstars and beyond. As a young, agreeable, curly-haired reporter, Andrew Callaghan throws himself into the heart of the chaos to capture the sometimes appalling, always entertaining interviews all while decked out in an oversized newsman suit and deadpan attitude that encourages his subjects to take the lead.

"At Doing Things, we are constantly looking to expand our content offering. Our overall goal is to keep fans laughing and wanting more. All Gas No Brakes was built on Instagram but continues to evolve across platforms. The host, Andrew Callaghan, has a deadpan yet innovative interview style that translates to comedy gold on camera with characters he interviews. As we looked to take the series to television, we couldn't think of better partners than the comedic geniuses Tim, Eric and the Abso Lutely team," says executive producer of the series and Doing Things Media co-founder, Reid Hailey. "We can't wait to bring the absurdity and excitement of what's made All Gas No Brakes so successful on the internet to television."

Callaghan was discovered early on by Doing Things Media co-founders Reid Hailey and Derek Lucas, who brought him into the Doing Things family as a full-time creator in 2019. The new television format in partnership with Abso Lutely Productions will follow the monumental success All Gas No Brakes has garnered with nearly 2M followers on Instagram, YouTube and Patreon in less than a year.

"I'm beyond excited to work with Abso. Tim, Eric and Dave have produced some of the funniest shows on TV. I'm looking forward to building another one with them," added Andrew Callaghan.

Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Dave Kneebone will executive produce for Abso Lutely. Reid Hailey, Max Benator, and Andrew Callaghan will executive produce for Doing Things Media.

All Gas No Brakes is one of the many popular brands within the Doing Things Media portfolio, which also includes sheadsteve, No Chaser, Middle Class Fancy and Animals Doing Things, among others garnering more than 50 million followers on Instagram. The company continues to extend its IP across entertainment mediums for audiences with original programming and licensing deals. Most recently Doing Things Media announced its second season of Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things and previously worked to populate MTV's Ridiculousness with its fun, viral content through a licensing deal.

