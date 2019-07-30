Indican Pictures Delivers Salvation With The Church - This Summer!

The Church is an indie horror thriller from director and writer Dom Frank. Starring Bill Moseley (3 From Hell), Ashley C. Williams (The Human Centipede) and Clint Howard, this church is being sold and God is not happy. When a pastor (Moseley) is tempted by money, a real estate developer moves into these holy grounds. But. something is not right and some of these characters will pay for their sins, in this exciting release. Already showing on Digital platforms and in theatres, The Church will see a wider release, in more DVD markets, this August 6th.

The central story sets up a small community church for demolition. But, this structure will not go down without a fight. Infused with the Holy Spirit, this structure utilizes the seven DEADLY SINS on those who want to destroy it. A pastor prays for divine intervention. And, this is one building that has God's backing.

The Church has already released on Digital formats, in early July. On July 16th, the film has shown in several theatres, across the United States. As well, this film was originally released on DVD earlier this year. However, Indican Pictures will expand the release to more retail outlets this August. The Church has an all-star, indie cast and an over-the-top story, which horror fans should not miss - this Summer!

The official trailer for The Church: https://vimeo.com/328300140

The film's official synopsis: In a run-down Philadelphia neighborhood, the only salvation the locals have is their landmark church. When a developer targets the Church for demolition, the pastor prays for a miracle. Suddenly mysterious events start happening and eventually everyone involved with this desecration starts dying as the seven sins manifest in real life! Careful what you pray for...

Release Date: August 6th, 2019 (DVD).

Director/writer: Dom Frank.

Cast: Clint Howard, Bill Moseley, Ashley C. Williams, Lisa Wilcox, Holly Zuelle, Deitra Leak, Joe Barlam, Victoria Gates, Vito Lograsso

More on The Church: https://www.indicanpictures.com/new-releases/the-church

The film's homepage: https://thechurchmovie.com/

About Indican Pictures: Indican Pictures acquires and distributes feature films to a broad range of entertainment outlets. Our business model enables us to directly provide a diverse selection of independent film content (action, art-house, comedy, documentary, drama, family, foreign language, horror, rom-com, sci-fi, thriller, western) through our strategic partnerships, into all media platforms (theatrical, VOD/SVOD, home video, TV/broadcast, ancillary, educational), for consumer enjoyment.





