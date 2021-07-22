Imprint Family Entertainment Launches With Animated Film GROOVE TAILS Starring Jamie Foxx

Maryann Garger, who produced this year's Oscar®-winning animated short film, IF ANYTHING HAPPENS, I LOVE YOU, and producer/CEO of Imprint Entertainment Michael Becker, announce that they have partnered to launch Imprint Family Entertainment (IFE). Imprint Family Entertainment will focus on creating, developing and producing family content across all medias, including film, TV and podcasts.

Imprint Family's highly-anticipated first project, which is currently in production, is the animated film GROOVE TAILS, starring Jamie Foxx, with Bob Logan (writer/director of LEGO NINJANGO, writer CROODS 2) directing from an original script by Johnny Mack (writer DAD STOP EMBARRASSING ME & REAL HUSBANDS OF HOLLYWOOD). Foxx is also producing alongside Garger and Becker.

Logan most recently was a director on the Netflix Original Series "City of Ghosts." He was also a writer on the acclaimed DreamWorks feature film CROODS 2 which was nominated for a Golden Globe award in 2021 for Best Animated Feature. Prior to that, Bob was a writer and director of the THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE, starring Jackie Chan for Warner Brothers Studios. Some of Logan's credits include PUSS IN BOOTS (2011 Oscar® nominated film), CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS, MADAGASCAR, ASTRO BOY, and THE SIMPSONS. He has been nominated twice for an Annie AwardTM.

Garger spent over 20 years at Dreamworks Animation where she worked on such memorable titles as MADAGASCAR, SPIRIT: STALLION OF THE CIMARRON and THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. Previous to that, Garger began her career at Walt Disney Feature Animation, on the animated feature POCAHONTAS. She also produced THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE starring Jackie Chan, part of the hit Lego family film franchise for Warner Brothers Studios. She was a producer on the acclaimed DreamWorks and Aardman Animation comedy adventure FLUSHED AWAY directed by David Bowers and Sam Fell. The film swept the 2006 Annie Awards with five wins and three nominations and earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Animated Feature. She reunited with Bowers producing his 2009 feature ASTRO BOY for Imagi/Summit Entertainment. She most recently produced the Academy Award®-winning short animation film IF ANYTHING HAPPENS, I LOVE YOU.

Becker began his career as a talent agent and then talent manager. In 2008, Becker segued into producing, as a founding member of Imprint Entertainment, where he is currently CEO. The Company's early credits include the TWILIGHT SAGA for Summit Entertainment and THE STEPFATHER for Sony Pictures with Amber Heard. Becker most recently served as Executive Producer on PRIMAL with Nicholas Cage and the upcoming film WORTH starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, which was picked up by Netflix and Barack & Michelle Obama's Higher Ground.

"We are thrilled to be working with Bob Logan and the entire talented team of filmmakers for this first feature from IFE. We couldn't ask for a better way to launch our company in this market," said Garger.

"After working with Maryann for a number of years, we felt this was a great time to expand into THE FAMILY market by launching this company. THE FAMILY market has developed over the past several years and is now more than just entertainment for kids. We are aiming to push that bar even further and develop exciting family content for all ages," said Becker.