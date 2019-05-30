ITV Commissions ALAN CARR'S EPIC GAMESHOW

ITV has commissioned Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow, a 7x60' series, which will see five of the country's all-time favourite game shows supersized and reinvigorated for 2019. Presented by the brilliant Alan Carr, the five legendary formats getting the big scale treatment are: Play Your Cards Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye, and The Price is Right.

The series will see contestants hoping to win either big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes. Alongside the entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests that viewers know and love, every format will climax with an all-new epic endgame, bringing these iconic shows bang up to date.

Host Alan Carr said:

"It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood. A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun. Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago!"

Also featuring a Christmas edition of The Price Is Right, and a Play Your Cards Right Celebrity Special, Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow promises excitement, drama, scale and big family laughs.

Joe Mace, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, ITV said:

"We are really excited to bring these brilliant shows back to prime time with Alan Carr, they are the perfect match and we can't wait for the audiences to fall in love with both"

Jonno Richards, Talkback's Acting Managing Director said:

"A fantastic and funny host, five brilliant formats and some truly epic new end rounds. Who could ask for more? Talkback are thrilled to be working with Alan and ITV on this exciting new series."

Epic Gameshow was ordered for ITV by Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV, and Joe Mace, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, ITV. Made for ITV by Talkback (part of Fremantle), and Executive Produced by Jonno Richards and Leon Wilson. The Series Producer is Toby Brack.





Related Articles View More TV Stories