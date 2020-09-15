IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE ILLUSTRATED HOLIDAY CLASSIC is Now Available

Retelling the story of the 1946 classic film through original artwork

It's a Wonderful Life: The Illustrated Holiday Classic retells the story of the 1946 classic film through original artwork, and allows readers to return to the town of Bedford Falls to watch George dream big, fall in love, and learn the important lesson, that "no man is a failure who has friends."

Favorite scenes like George and Mary's high school dance (that ends up in the pool,) Clarence rescuing George from the bridge, and neighbors coming together to help save the Building & Loan, are depicted in delightful illustrations in this handsome volume that is sure to become a new family holiday tradition.

Paul Ruditis is a New York Times best-selling author and Pop culture addict who has written companion books for numerous TV shows and films. His diverse resume also includes original young adult novels, comic books, and novelty books for all ages.

Sarah Conradsen is an illustrator with a background in Art History and Animation, as well as Film History. Since completing her MA in Animation from the University of the West of England she illustrated children's books and created storyboards, character and visual design for animation.

Celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality, Insight Editions is a publisher of innovative books and collectibles that push the boundaries of creativity, design, and production.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS.

