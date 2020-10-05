IN CASE OF EMERGENCY Documentary Out Oct. 14

From award-winning director and photographer Carolyn Jones.

Kino Lorber will release the powerful new documentary feature In Case of Emergency from award-winning director and photographer Carolyn Jones (The American Nurse, Defining Hope) with a live virtual premiere on Eventive on Wednesday, October 14, followed by a week of free streaming on its Kino Now service ahead of a wider on demand release.



In Case of Emergency was filmed in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Vermont.



Ahead of its on demand release, In Case of Emergency will have its world premiere at The Boston Globe's GlobeDocs Film Festival in Boston on October 1, will screen at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival in Ohio beginning October 6 (with a special drive-in screening October 9), the Heartland Film Festival in Indiana beginning October 8 (plus drive-in screening October 15), and the New Jersey Film Festival in New Jersey on October 10.



"In Case of Emergency" has been selected for inclusion in the 2020/2021 season of the American Film Showcase, the premier film diplomacy program of the U.S. Department of State and the USC School of Cinematic Arts. The film will also be previewed at the virtual conventions of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) with a special focus on the mental health of the frontline emergency nurses. The film offers a unique opportunity for people to understand what nurses have experienced and to allow nurses to verbalize what they have gone through during the pandemic and other recent emergency events. Continuing education credits (CEU's) will be available.

Watch the trailer here:

