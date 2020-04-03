IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA Raises Over $10 Million

Apr. 3, 2020  
IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA Raises Over $10 Million

"FOX Presents The IHeart Living Room Concert For America" raises more than ten million dollars (and counting) for Feeding America® and First Responders Children's Foundation!

Encore presentation to air Monday, April 6 at 9 PM ET/PT on FOX!

Hosted by Elton John, the event featured performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Tim McGRaw, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith.

The hour-long concert featured inspirational messages from first responders and healthcare professionals, as well as special appearances by Ken Jeong,

Ciara and Russell Wilson, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy and BEN FALCONE, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Ellen Degeneres, as they paid tribute to

the local heroes who continue to risk their lives to help fight the spread of COVID-19.




