ID Releases Digital Series CAUGHT ON CAMERA: THE UNTOLD STORIES on IDGO

Whether it be CCTVs, cell phones, dash cams or home security cameras, crimes that are CAUGHT ON CAMERA go viral almost instantaneously. But once the video of the ordeal leaves our feeds, we're quickly onto the next thing and are often left with more questions than answers. Now, Investigation Discovery's original digital series CAUGHT ON CAMERA: THE UNTOLD STORIES revisits the most outrageous crimes caught on tape and takes a deep dive into the fascinating mysteries swirling around some of these infamous moments. Layered throughout the video footage are interviews with family members, investigators, Good Samaritans and survivors, revealing that there's always more to the story. Going beyond the headlines, five, 10-minute episodes of CAUGHT ON CAMERA: THE UNTOLD STORIES (#CaughtOnCamera) are available now on Investigation Discovery's TV Everywhere platform, IDGO, with the second run of five episodes being released on November 29.

"In the clickbait world we live in, people just can't get enough of crimes CAUGHT ON CAMERA," said Ami Angelowicz, vice president of digital and social at Investigation Discovery. "As true crime continues to be a genre force, ID is exploring additional ways to create content that goes beyond our linear programming. Utilizing our TV Everywhere platform IDGO for shorter form and shareable series is an innovative way for us to bring new viewers and fans and solidify ID as the #1 destination for true crime, all the time."

The first five episodes of terrifying crimes CAUGHT ON CAMERA available now includes: a woman who was abducted on her walk home who won't go down without a fight; twins with seeming superpowers repeatedly hurling themselves into oncoming traffic; a masked naked man lurking outside of people's homes; a young boy who stops his sister's violent kidnapping; and a fierce mother/daughter duo who fight for their lives during an armed robbery.

The remaining five episodes will be released on November 29, featuring even more unbelievable acts CAUGHT ON CAMERA such as: a high-speed chase with a baby in tow; a bound, terrified mystery woman caught on a doorbell camera; a gas station armed robbery where the teens fight back; a heartbreaking discovery of a bag of puppies tossed into a dumpster like garbage; and a kissing couple so immersed in each other's embrace that they seemingly make out through an armed robbery... or do they?

Viewers can share their reactions and engage in the conversation by tagging #CaughtOnCamera on their social channels. Complete episode descriptions for the episodes available at IDGO now include:

"The Girl Who Was Gone in 30 Seconds"

On a Sunday night in Philadelphia, a young woman is abducted as she walks home, and the terrifying, 30-second struggle is caught on CCTV. The woman puts up a fight, but her kidnapper drags her down the street and forces her into a car. A massive manhunt is launched to find the victim, but nobody knows what her abductor wants or how much time she has left. The only thing that police are certain of is that she's a fighter, and bravely manages to leave a trail of vital clues.

"Twins on a Deadly Rampage"

In 2008, a bizarre mystery unfolds on a highway. A pair of identical, Swedish twins hurl themselves repeatedly into traffic, but somehow, continue to get up again. Their seemingly superhuman strength becomes even more confounding​ when they attack the police officers who try to help them. The twins scream incredibly strange things and, in a tragic twist, one of them murders a man. For years, conspiracy theories swirl about these women, and this episode attempts to unpack the real story behind their inexplicable behavior.

"The Naked Man Behind the Mask"

A doorbell camera captures a masked intruder lurking outside an Alabama home on New Year's Eve. He's naked, except for a sock on his private parts, and a Ronald Reagan mask. The masked stranger disappears before the police can find him, and the terrified homeowners fear they're in danger. Is he stalking them, or planning to kidnap them? The video instantly goes viral and becomes the subject of jokes and rumors, but is this masked man potentially dangerous?

"Boy Stops Sister's Violent Kidnapping"

When a grandmother in Ohio steps out of her car, a strange man jumps into the driver's seat and takes off... with two children still in the backseat. As the horrified grandmother runs after the car in a panic, the children, who are only 8 and 10 years old, frantically try to escape. The kidnapper latches onto the girls' hoodie and refuses to let them go. But THE BRAVE young boy does something heroic that will change everything.

"Mother & Daughter Fight for Their Lives"

A normal work night for a mother and daughter turns into a nightmare when an armed robber walks into their store in Oklahoma. Things take a frightening turn when the robber begins to violently attack them. Using the guns they keep in the store for emergency protection, the women find themselves in a desperate battle to save themselves, and each other. The entire, terrifying struggle is caught on camera, with bullets flying and the petrified mother and daughter panicking as the robber points his loaded gun right at them. They're convinced they're going to die - but police call their actions remarkable.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: THE UNTOLD STORIES is produced for Investigation Discovery by Lion TV. For Lion, Tony Tackaberry, Stan Hsue and Benita Alexander are executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Marissa Lucy is executive producer, Ami Angelowicz is vice president of digital and social, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.





