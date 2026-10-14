I PLAY ROCKY Clip Features Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
The film directed by Peter Farrelly stars Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, and Stephan James.
A new clip from I PLAY ROCKY has been released, featuring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone. The clip, titled 'There's Only One Sylvester,' offers a first look at the film ahead of its theatrical release.
The film, from Amazon MGM Studios, is set for release in select theaters on November 6, with a wider theatrical release to follow in November.
The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.
Credits
Directed by: Peter Farrelly
Written by: Peter Gamble
Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss
Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts
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