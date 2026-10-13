Sylvester Stallone on ROCKY Fame and Filming TULSA KING Season 4 with His Daughter
The actor reflects on his early career breakthrough and opens up about working alongside his daughter on set.
Sylvester Stallone revisited the moment his career changed overnight during a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, describing how life shifted almost instantly following the release of "Rocky." Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Stallone walked through what it was like to go from relative obscurity to widespread recognition in a short span of time, giving viewers a firsthand account of that transition.
In the first clip, Stallone focuses specifically on the aftermath of "Rocky" and how quickly his public life changed once the film reached audiences. The conversation centers on that singular turning point, with Stallone offering details about adjusting to sudden attention rather than reflecting broadly on his career.
The second appearance shifts to current work, with Stallone discussing the fourth season of "Tulsa King" and the experience of acting alongside his daughter on the series. He gives Ripa and Consuelos insight into what it has been like sharing scenes with a family member on set, keeping the discussion focused on that collaboration and the upcoming season.
Both segments keep Stallone's appearance split cleanly between past and present, pairing a look back at the "Rocky" release with a forward-looking update on "Tulsa King" Season 4. Other recent guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK have included Bill Burr, who discussed his role in THE SOCIAL RECKONING alongside Ripa and Consuelos.
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