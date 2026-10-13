Sylvester Stallone on ROCKY Fame and Filming TULSA KING Season 4 with His Daughter

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Sylvester Stallone revisited the moment his career changed overnight during a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, describing how life shifted almost instantly following the release of "Rocky." Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Stallone walked through what it was like to go from relative obscurity to widespread recognition in a short span of time, giving viewers a firsthand account of that transition.

In the first clip, Stallone focuses specifically on the aftermath of "Rocky" and how quickly his public life changed once the film reached audiences. The conversation centers on that singular turning point, with Stallone offering details about adjusting to sudden attention rather than reflecting broadly on his career.

The second appearance shifts to current work, with Stallone discussing the fourth season of "Tulsa King" and the experience of acting alongside his daughter on the series. He gives Ripa and Consuelos insight into what it has been like sharing scenes with a family member on set, keeping the discussion focused on that collaboration and the upcoming season.

Both segments keep Stallone's appearance split cleanly between past and present, pairing a look back at the "Rocky" release with a forward-looking update on "Tulsa King" Season 4. Other recent guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK have included Bill Burr, who discussed his role in THE SOCIAL RECKONING alongside Ripa and Consuelos.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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