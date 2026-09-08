I PLAY ROCKY Poster Debuts Ahead of Select Theaters Release

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Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the official poster for I PLAY ROCKY ahead of its release in select theaters on November 6, with a wider theatrical release to follow.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly and stars Anthony Ippolito. As previously reported, the film premiered as the opening night selection of the Hamptons International Film Festival, and its first trailer introduced Ippolito in the role of Sylvester Stallone.

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Creative Team

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast

Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts

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