Hunter King Will Lead PROSPECT on ABC

Deadline reports that Hunter King will lead "Prospect," a new comedy pilot at ABC. King is known for her role on "Life in Pieces."

Prospect is described as a comedic Western with a feminist twist. An idealistic young woman, Abigail Lansing (King), moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

King plays Abigail Lansing, who is proper, smart, a little awkward and chatty but always positive, friendly and hopeful, with a healthy dose of 19th century feminism.

Abigail is a young woman from Boston who is thrilled to be able to set off on her own adventure as a schoolteacher in the western prairie town of Prospect. Somewhat starry-eyed, she envisions herself preparing adorable young children for their future with an education. Abigail discovers when she gets to Prospect that it's not going to be what she thought it was. For one thing, she has to teach adult men, not children, and her living situation is a little more rustic, and awkward, than she expected. Abigail has to rethink some of her expectations but decides with characteristic spunk and optimism that there's GOOD WORK to be done here in Prospect - on her own terms.

