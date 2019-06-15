'Human Voodoo Doll And A Seance' Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

Jun. 15, 2019  

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Three of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central, with one Original episode and on Encore episode. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.

This week's episodes will include:

"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)
"Human Voodoo Doll and a Séance" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

VOODOO MAGIC - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Dan Sperry, Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Joel Meyers, George Iglesias, Billy Kidd and Greg Frewin. (#604). Original airdate 6/21/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION
"Dancing Objects, Neon Magic, and Ed Alonzo" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE MAN OF A MILLION SURPRISES - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Eric Buss, Titou, Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Jarol Martin. (Florescent Magic) (#602) (Encore Presentation). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

Dean Cain, host of Masters of Illusion, is an actor, producer and writer. Cain also appears in the hit CW series, "Supergirl," in which he plays the role of Supergirl's adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers. Later this year, in October 2019, Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. Dean Cain has also collaborated with Montel Williams on several other projects, including, executive producing the upcoming documentary film, "Hate Among Us," also with Montel Williams, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary film, "Architects of Denial." Recent film credits as an actor include "Gosnell" and "Angry Men." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

The roster of award-winning magicians from around the world appearing in Season Five of MASTERS OF ILLUSION is a virtual who's who in the field of magic.



