Hulu Will Produce WOKE Starring Lamorne Morris

Variety reports that Hulu has ordered Lamorne Morris-led comedy "Woke" to series. The pilot landed at Hulu in 2018.

"Woke" mixes live-action and animation and is inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. The series follows Keef (Morris), an African-American cartoonist living in San Francisco, who's finally on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. Knight himself co-wrote the series, with Marhsall Todd ("Barbershop")

Morris starred on "New Girl" on FOX for many years. He was seen most recently on the big screen in "Yesterday."

Knight is an award-winning comic strip creator whose work includes autobiographical strips like "The K Chronicles," "The Knight Life," and "(th)ink."

Read the original story on Variety.





