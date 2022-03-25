Hulu Sets ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Two Premiere Date

Hulu has announced that season two of Only Murders in the Building will premiere June 28.

Selena Gomez announced the release date in a new video posted to her Twitter account, featuring co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Watch the video here:

Season one of the hit series featured Broadway favorites like Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Jayne Houdyshell, Jackie Hoffman, and more. Season two will also feature Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine.

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. It follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex SECRETS OF the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.