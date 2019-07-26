Hulu Renews HANDMAID'S TALE for a Fourth Season

Hulu's 11-time Emmy®-winning drama series The Handmaid's Tale has been picked up for a fourth season. The Handmaid's Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa. The series is produced by MGM Television.

New episodes of the current third season stream weekly on Wednesdays.

The news was announced today during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton, where Hulu's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company's lineup of upcoming original programming.

"Hulu is taking big swings on bold and brand-defining stories that reflect the culture and inspire conversation. The series we're presenting today come from many of the biggest storytellers and fresh new voices in entertainment, and reflect why Hulu is a home for creators to do their very best work," said Erwich.

The news comes after the company received 20 Emmy® nominations across eight titles, solidifying Hulu as a home for premium content. In fact, Hulu has seen a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming year-over-year.





