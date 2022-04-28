Hulu Acquires U.S. Streaming Rights to SCHITT'S CREEK

Today Hulu announced that it will be the dedicated subscription video on-demand destination for critically acclaimed and fan favorite series "Schitt's Creek" in the U.S. beginning October 3, 2022.

"Based on the number of 'Schitt's Creek' GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of SCHITT'S CREEK to Hulu," said Joe Earley, President of Hulu. "We can't wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they'll fit in nicely."

"Schitt's Creek" centers on an outrageously wealthy video store magnate, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy); his former soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara); and their two adult children - the self-described black sheep of THE FAMILY David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy).

When THE FAMILY suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's Creek, a small-town Johnny once bought as a joke. Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the loveable town they've reluctantly come to call home.

Since its debut, "Schitt's Creek" has garnered scores of award nominations and appeared on dozens of 'Best Of' lists. In 2020, the series made history by sweeping all Primetime Emmy® Awards comedy categories with the most wins in a single season for a comedy including Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy; Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Seriesfor Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy; Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy; and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Daniel Levy.

Commissioned by CBC, "Schitt's Creek" is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. "Schitt's Creek" is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed domestically by Lionsgate, and internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

"Schitt's Creek" joins Hulu's extensive library of hit comedies including ABC's "Abbott Elementary" and "Home Economics," Freeform's "Single Drunk Female," FX's "Dave," and Originals including "Only Murders in the Building," "Life and Beth," "How I Met Your Father," and more.

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience.

As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films - including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu - and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials.

With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 80+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan.