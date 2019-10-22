Hugh Laurie Will Develop Secretive Agatha Christie Series

Variety reports that actor Hugh Laurie will develop an Agatha Christie novel for a new BBC series. Which book is currently unknown.

Laurie will produce alongside Mammoth Screen, which has made several adaptations of Christie's novels for the BBC. The last was "The Pale Horse."

Laurie played a parody version of Christie's character Hercule Poirot in "Spice World."

He is best known to American audiences for starring on FOX medical drama "House."

Read the original story on Variety.





