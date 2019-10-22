Hugh Laurie Will Develop Secretive Agatha Christie Series

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  
Hugh Laurie Will Develop Secretive Agatha Christie Series

Variety reports that actor Hugh Laurie will develop an Agatha Christie novel for a new BBC series. Which book is currently unknown.

Laurie will produce alongside Mammoth Screen, which has made several adaptations of Christie's novels for the BBC. The last was "The Pale Horse."

Laurie played a parody version of Christie's character Hercule Poirot in "Spice World."

He is best known to American audiences for starring on FOX medical drama "House."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Old Man Luedecke Will Play Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 in November
  • Adam Driver May Join Ridley Scott's LAST DUEL
  • Sam Fender Performs Newest Single 'The Borders' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
  • HBO Ralph Lauren Documentary VERY RALPH Debuts Nov. 12