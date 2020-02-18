Huda Beauty Founders Join VidCon Abu Dhabi Lineup

VidCon Abu Dhabi announces the latest addition to its lineup with leading UAE entrepreneurs Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan. Huda and Mona are the co-founders of the Huda Beauty portfolio, including Huda Beauty, Kayali and newly launched skincare line, Wishful. In partnership with HB Investments, the Kattan family's private investment entity, which invests in startups and consumer-led businesses, they will appear on VidCon's Industry and Creator Track giving fans the opportunity to meet them in person and learn about their business successes - Huda is CEO and Mona is the Global President of Huda Beauty. In addition, they will be hosting The Huda Beauty Pitch Fest powered by HB Investments, which will award a mentorship and $6,000 prize to an aspiring founder. The monetary amount is significant as it's the same amount of money that Huda and Mona had when they launched their company, which is one of today's fastest growing beauty portfolios.

The Huda Beauty Pitch Fest powered by HB Investments is designed to empower emerging creatives and future entrepreneurs throughout the region. HB Investments is a seed round accelerator which partners with exceptional founders to drive best in class value to consumers. Aspiring industry leaders are invited to submit their business pitch at https://vidconabudhabi.com/en/huda/ for the opportunity to be one of three individuals or groups to pitch to Huda and Mona Kattan at VidCon Abu Dhabi in front of a live audience. After a series of questions and feedback, Huda and Mona will present the winner(s) with their prize:

- $6,000 to support a career in the industry

- A mentorship program with Huda, Mona and the teams at Huda Beauty and HB Investments. This program will give the winner(s) the guidance and expertise to start their own business, with unique insights and advice that Huda and Mona have collected over the years.

Huda and Mona will provide attendees of all tracks at VidCon Abu Dhabi additional opportunities to see and hear from them. The program with Huda and Mona will include:

Saturday, March 28

§ HOW TO BUILD YOUR BUSINESS 101 - Mona Kattan

A Creator Track presentation from Mona Kattan who will reveal key learnings from her experience in building up Huda Beauty, along with vital tips to establish a brand.

THE HUDA BEAUTY PITCH FEST POWERED BY HB INVESTMENTS

Huda and Mona host the competition to find the most promising business idea. The winning pitch will be awarded a $6,000 cash prize and a custom mentorship program with Huda, Mona, and their team at Huda Beauty.

§ MEET AND GREETS WITH HUDA KATTAN AND MONA KATTAN

Meet & Greets are by raffle only. The Meet & Greet Raffle will open 2-4 weeks before the event, and will be available to everyone with Community Multi Day, Family Multi Day and Industry ticket holders.

"I can't wait to be at VidCon Abu Dhabi and to meet future entrepreneurs who wish to create their own path like I did in 2013 when my sisters and I launched our company, which now encompasses a portfolio of beauty brands", said Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of Huda Beauty. "It's an honour to have the opportunity to share what I've learned as a CEO and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs."

"It is a pleasure for us to be part of VidCon Abu Dhabi to discuss the future of this industry and how our business has evolved and expanded from a line of faux eyelashes to multiple global brands," affirmed Mona Kattan. "We can't wait to hear ideas for the pitch fest and to encourage attendees to follow their passions and make their dreams come true!"

"We couldn't be more excited to announce the additions of Huda and Mona Kattan to our lineup for VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020" said Jim Louderback, General Manager at VidCon. "Huda and Mona are huge inspirations to creators and entrepreneurs worldwide, with their amazing history of turning a blog and Youtube channel into one of the leading beauty companies globally. VidCon exists to celebrate, connect, and help democratize the creative economy, and I can't imagine a better example of that than what Huda, Mona, and their team have built. They are a wonderful inspiration to so many in MENA, and I know this tremendous program will create a unique and impactful event for the community, the creators and the industry in this region and around the world."

Organised by ViacomCBS in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, VidCon Abu Dhabi is set to be the region's biggest celebration of online video content, featuring some of the world's most popular content creators such as Gabbie Hanna, Brent Rivera, Noor Stars, Veronica Jo and Vanessa Jo Merrell, and Naz amongst others. Tickets for VidCon Abu Dhabi are available at www.ticketmaster.ae.

