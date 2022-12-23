Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
How to Watch GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY on Netflix

The film is now available to watch on Netflix.

Dec. 23, 2022  

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, is now streaming on Netflix.

How do I watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Stream the movie on Netflix here. To find the film on Netflix or purchase a Netflix subscription, click here.

About Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released as a special sneak preview event for one week in theaters this Thanksgiving, November 23. The premiere comes a full month before its release on Netflix December 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

The cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The film is also features appearances by Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

"The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.' It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out," says writer-director-producer Rian Johnson of the new film.

Watch the new trailer here:



