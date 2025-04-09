Hit Comedy MIND YOUR BUSINESS Renewed at Bounce TV

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bounce TV has renewed its hit comedy, Mind Your Business. The NAACP Image Award-nominated series will return for a second season on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The show tells the story of the Williams family, who is in the business of celebrating some of life’s most significant occasions with its event and party space in Chicago. However, when it comes to their own family affairs, there seems to be a bigger need for referees than DJs. Columbus Short (“Scandal,” “Stomp the Yard”), Drew Sidora (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “That’s So Raven”) and Emmy-Award winner Rolonda Watts (“Rolonda”) lead the ensemble cast.

In the second season, the Williams family is back with more twists, surprises and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Jordan takes matters into her own hands to protect her parents’ relationship, while Aaliyah moving in with Mia leads to unexpected chaos. Alfonso and Kim navigate a series of bizarre situations, while THE FAMILY deals with surprising revelations that shake up their dynamics. With old secrets resurfacing, budding romances and new family tensions, the Williams crew must find a way to stick together through all the chaos – proving that no matter how WILD things get, they always have each other’s backs.

Mind YOUR BUSINESS also features Caryn Ward Ross (“Fame,” “Monogamy,” “Patterns of Attraction”), Brely Evans (“Ambitions,” “Being Mary Jane,” “The Man in 3B”), Bryce Xavier (“A Bennett Song Holiday,” “Stay Tuned: The Movie,” “Total Eclipse”) and Chloe Elise Ellis (“Borrasca,” “Footprints,” “Three Stories Up”). The series is produced by Harvest Studios and executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans (“Martin,” “The Jamie Foxx Show.”)

The first two episodes of “Mind Your Business” last summer reached more than 2 million households over the course of premiere weekend telecasts – an all-time high for a Bounce original series.

