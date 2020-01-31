History Channel Announces New Nonfiction Series EATING HISTORY

HISTORY's new unscripted series "Eating History" follows vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga, two friends, on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic, and shocking foods to have survived history. They take viewers back in time to find foods believed to have been lost to the past, and with every bite they discover which eats have conquered time, revealing forgotten eras and the stories they hold as they explore history through old food. The twelve-episode, half-hour series premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 10PM ET/PT on HISTORY with two back-to-back episodes.

As long as people have been eating, they've been preserving food by salting, smoking, jarring, fermenting and canning, but every food has an expiration... or does it? What most people don't know, and a growing group of vintage food explorers have now discovered, is there are many foods from our past that still exist sealed in their original packaging, waiting to finally be opened. It's buried in bunkers, rotting in root cellars, forgotten in fridges, or collecting on shelves. Potentially dangerous to eat, it's being rediscovered, shared and traded amongst passionate collectors to see if it really has survived the test of time.

"In addition to watching Josh and Old Smokey literally take a bite out of the past to experience history firsthand, our viewers will be immersed in captivating historical takeaways, learning mind-blowing information about food and its personal connections to all of us," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY.

In each episode, Josh and Old Smokey not only take a bite out of history, literally, but they also HIT THE ROAD to visit some of the most insane collections of vintage food and the fascinating stories behind those who collect it. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, 1940s-era canned grasshoppers, Korean War rations, Star Wars C3PO's cereal from 1984, 1930s-era Pepsodent toothpaste, vintage NASA rations, and even the notorious 80's flop, New Coke to name a few.

"Eating History" is produced for HISTORY by Sharp Entertainment. Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Bonnie Biggs, and Matthew J. Braley serve as executive producers for Sharp Entertainment. Mary E. Donahue, Jim Pasquarella and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for HISTORY.





