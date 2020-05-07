History Announces Slate of Premium Historical Programming, Including a Documentary Series with Bill Clinton

HISTORY announced today a slate of premium historical programming, including a documentary series with President Bill Clinton that will explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union. In addition, the network will continue to expand its partnerships with Appian Way, RadicalMedia and Pulitzer Prize(R)-winning Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin with the greenlight of three new miniseries events, "Lincoln," "Theodore Roosevelt," and "The Men Who Built America 2" (working titles).

HISTORY has ordered two presidential miniseries from executive producer Goodwin coming off the heels of "Washington," which became the #1 miniseries on all of cable in nearly three years with 2.6 million total viewers. Based upon Goodwin's most recent book, "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," these projects include: "Lincoln" (working title), from Nutopia and Pastimes Productions, a sweeping, multi-layered biography of perhaps the most important president in U.S. history and "Theodore Roosevelt" (working title), executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio from RadicalMedia, Appian Way Productions and Pastimes Productions, which will provide a panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States. These presidential series are in addition to the previously announced six-hour miniseries event, "Grant," executive produced by Pulitzer Prize(R)-winning author Ron Chernow, Jennifer Davisson, DiCaprio and RadicalMedia, in association with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and directed by Malcolm Venville, which will premiere Memorial Day airing over three consecutive nights beginning on Sunday, May 25 at 9PM ET/PT on HISTORY.

Additionally, HISTORY has greenlit the second installment of its hit miniseries "The Men Who Built America 2" (working title), from Appian Way Productions and Stephen David Entertainment. Executive produced by DiCaprio, the three-part miniseries will profile titans such as Du Pont, Boeing, Chrysler and JP Morgan as their innovations created entirely new industries at a time when the country was in peril.

"HISTORY is doubling down on its commitment to invest in premium historical programming that showcases the compelling stories of those who have shaped our nation," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY. "We are truly honored to grow our partnerships with present-day icons like President Clinton, Leo and Doris to utilize their unique insider perspectives to help bring these incredible stories to life."

"Understanding our past provides a pathway for our future, which is why I'm so glad to be partnering again with HISTORY to tell the remarkable stories of some of our best past presidents," Goodwin said. "To truly appreciate how Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt handled extreme national crises and overcame heart-wrenching personal adversities can reassure us that as trying as our situation is now today, our country and our people have endured and prevailed through other tremendously trying times."

Upcoming programming slate includes the following:

"Lincoln" (working title) - 3 x 120 min

Executive produced by Doris Kearns Goodwin, one of the world's foremost Abraham Lincoln experts, the three-part premium miniseries event "Lincoln" (working title) will be a sweeping, multi-layered biography of perhaps the most important president in U.S. history, the man of remarkable character who led the country during its bloodiest war and greatest crisis. From Lincoln's impoverished childhood to his days as a young prairie lawyer and budding politician, through his unlikely election to the presidency and eventual assassination, the miniseries will offer surprising insights into a man most Americans think they know. The miniseries will weave together premium dramatic live action sequences and compelling expert interviews with a rich historical archive of rare photographs, prints, and original documents to provide a resonant, compelling and contemporary understanding of the President who saved the nation.

"Lincoln" (working title) is produced for HISTORY by Nutopia with Jane Root and Ben Goold serving as executive producers. Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski serve as executive producers for Pastimes Productions. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for HISTORY.

"Theodore Roosevelt" (working title) - 2 x 120 min

The two-part premium miniseries event on Theodore Roosevelt, the first modern President of the United States, will provide a rich, panoramic biography weaving Roosevelt's captivating personal story while revealing little-known truths behind his expansive curiosity, restless spirit and the profound, lasting impact he has had on the country. Known as a Progressive reformer, Roosevelt was a man of fascinating contradictions: a passionate conservationist who also hunted; a friend and supporter of the common man, who also worked closely with Wall Street and robber barons; a scion of an elite family who yearned to be a cowboy. This miniseries will chart Roosevelt's riveting journey and timely story, using premium dramatic live action sequences, his many writings, as well as rich archival sources and expert interviews.

"Theodore Roosevelt" (working title) is produced for HISTORY by RadicalMedia. Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski serve as executive producers for Pastimes Productions. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson serve as executive producers for Appian Way Productions. Knute Walker serves as showrunner. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for HISTORY.

"The Men Who Built America 2" (working title) - 3 x 120 min

"The Men Who Built America 2" (working title) is a miniseries event that chronicles the rise of industrial heavy hitters Du Pont, Boeing, Chrysler, JP Morgan Jr., Hughes, and FDR-- the ruthless, innovative and cunning titans who created entirely new industries at a time when the country was in absolute peril. The Great Depression ravaged not only the economy, but also the American way of life. Out of that rubble, this new age of robber barons emerges to once again help lift America to new heights. From revolutionizing the automobile and erecting monuments and skyscrapers, to conquering human flight and leading the country to victory in World War II, they show that fortune favors the bold and together they not only resurrect the nation in a time of need, but ultimately band together to help defeat our country's greatest enemy.

"The Men Who Built America 2" (working title) is produced for HISTORY by Stephen David Entertainment, a Banijay Group Company. Stephen David, Tim Kelly and Joey Allen serve as executive producers for Stephen David Entertainment. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson serve as executive producers for Appian Way Productions. Phillip Watso serves as co-executive producer. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Zachary Behr are executive producers for HISTORY.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for the above programs.





Related Articles View More TV Stories