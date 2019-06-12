History Announces Return of Record-Breaking Live Television Event EVEL LIVE 2 Premiering 7/7

HISTORY announces the return of Car Week with the unprecedented 3-hour live television event "Evel Live 2" where jaws will once again drop as two motorcycle daredevils attempt to cheat death and make history on HISTORY on Sunday, July 7 beginning at 8pm ET. Inspired by the legendary stunts of daredevil Evel Knievel, the live broadcast produced in partnership with NITRO CIRCUS will follow two athletes, renowned freestyle motocross athlete Axell Hodges and four-time X GAMES Medalist Vicki Golden, as they aim to set new world records with three epic motorcycle stunts. Professional motorsports icon, Travis Pastrana will co-host and Matt Iseman ("America Ninja Warrior") will return to host the special. "Evel Live 2" will broadcast live from the San Bernardino International Airport in California.

In "Evel Live 2," viewers will watch as Vicki Golden aims to shatter the motorcycle firewall record where she will speed through a series of flaming wooden boards. Golden will be the first female to attempt to break the current record of 12 which was set back in 2006. The motorcycle that will power her through the flames is the Indian FTR1200 S with a 1203cc V-Twin engine, 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of low-end torque.

Next fans will witness as Axell Hodges goes airborne and attempts to soar more than 200 feet over 25 semi-trucks to break Evel Knievel's 1971 attempt and Evel's son Robbie's 2003 record. The television event will culminate with a stunt so daring few would even think of trying. Hodges will put his LIFE ON THE LINE by attempting to jump farther than anyone ever has on a motorcycle, a distance that was set in 2011 at 378 feet and 9 inches by Robbie Maddison. Hodges will ride a fully customized Kawasaki KX450F for both jump attempts and protecting him inflight will be a one-of-a-kind Alpinestars tailored suit.

Alongside the three stunts will be live interviews and expert analysis, footage highlighting the inherent danger and risks of attempting to break these records, archival footage of the history behind daring feats and more. Former MISS USA and ESPN reporter Kimberly Pressler will be the event's sideline reporter and "Good Morning America's" Ginger Zee will serve as the weather analyst who will break down how the wind and heat may affect the night's jumps. "Evel Live 2" will also feature a roundtable of panelists including panel host and expert ACTION SPORTS analyst Jimmy Coleman, current distance record holder Robbie Maddison, Bob Sorokanich deputy editor for Road & Track and more.

In July 2018, 3.5 million Total Viewers witnessed history in the making as Pastrana honored legendary daredevil Evel Knievel in HISTORY's "Evel Live." Pastrana broke records by completing three of Knievel's most dangerous feats live from Las Vegas, Nevada, all while riding a motorcycle inspired by the ones Knievel used. The stunts included: breaking Knievel's record jump over 50 crushed cars by clearing 52 cars, another record-breaking jump over 16 full-size buses, and MAKING HISTORY as the first person to successfully jump the Caesars Palace fountain on a bike similar to THE ONE Knievel used 50 years ago. Pastrana holds the record as the only person to successfully beat two of Knievel's distance records and land a jump over the fountain on a v-twin motorcycle in one night. He will return to the live event as a co-host of "Evel Live 2.

Fans who want to witness the stunts in person at the San Bernardino International Airport in California can purchase tickets on NitroCircus.com.

HISTORY's third annual Car Week kicks off with "Evel Live 2" on Sunday, July 7 followed by a week-long line-up of new programming. Click here for info on Car Week

"Evel Live 2" is produced by Nitro Circus. Trip Taylor, Dave Mateus, and Andy Edwards are executive producers for NITRO CIRCUS Media Productions. Zachary Behr, Mary E. Donahue and Eli Lehrer are executive producers for HISTORY.

