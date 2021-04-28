Hilarious New Miniseries THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE Premieres Tomorrow

Edgar Rice Burroughs will be spinning in his grave tomorrow. A new seven-part miniseries, titled THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE, is making its long-awaited premiere, inspired by the infamous film TARZAN THE APE MAN starring Bo Derek and Miles O'Keeffe (for which Derek was proudly named Worst Actress at the 1981 Razzie Awards).

The new miniseries is an unauthorized parody of the KING of the Jungle, told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker, and will begin weekly installments tomorrow (Thursday) at 8 a.m. on YouTube. (Yes, that's 8 in the morning. The filmmakers strongly believe that starting the day with a dose of depravity is beneficial.) A new episode will premiere on every subsequent Thursday and the final entry will be a short film summing up the series. Once posted, each episode will remain available for viewing indefinitely.

THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE stars Paul Pecorino and Rob Eco as Jane and Tarzan respectively, and features special cameo appearances by Mario Cantone and Randy Rainbow. Written by Paul Pecorino and directed by Drue Pennella, THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE was filmed on location in the Catskills and New York City.

Set in the current COVID-19 pandemic, this outrageous comedy follows Jane to the African Jungle where she meets and falls in love with the spectacular specimen we all know as the legendary Tarzan. The 1981 TARZAN film became a massive financial hit due to its dizzyingly unintentional bad taste, and screenwriter Paul Pecorino has set out to push these offensively vulgar boundaries even further.

"Tarzan remains one of the most successful fictional characters to this day and is a cultural icon. Many people DON'T know this, but Tarzan was born out of the Spanish flu pandemic to lighten the mood and bring some joy back to the population. I thought what better time than now to do the same," Paul states.

Paul Pecorino has starred Off-Broadway in DEVIL BOYS FROM BEYOND (New World Stages), THE CRUMPLE ZONE (Rattlestick) and as Sylvia St. Croix in RUTHLESS! He also starred as Frank 'N' Furter in the international tour of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. His popularity in recreating the Sweetest of Transvestites throughout Europe led him to record a tribute Solo CD entitled PERFECTLY FRANK in collaboration with author Richard O'Brien.

Model/actor Rob Eco scored the role of Tarzan in THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE largely from his viral and now iconic photographs, which first appeared in The Advocate under the headline "Artist Spotlight: Tarzan in New York." Rob is also a highly successful physical trainer and competitive bodybuilder.

Mario Cantone achieved fame as the brutally honest, bitchy Anthony Marantino on "Sex and the City." His numerous Broadway credits include LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, ASSASSINS, THE TEMPEST and LAUGH WHORE.

Randy Rainbow is a comedian, singer and international YouTube sensation, where he spoofs interviews with famous figures and parodies musical numbers with a political focus.

The director of photography for THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE is Erik Paulsen, with music by Drew Fornarola and David Nehls; orchestrations by Paul Doust; costumes & wigs by David Mitsch; makeup & wig styling by Vera Stromsted, Donanyely Mejia and Marty Thomas; and specialty costumes by Gail Baldoni. THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE is presented by Pure Motion Pictures.