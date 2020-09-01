Highlights From THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS Nominations Announcement 

The announcement was made live from the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Luke Combs anda??Carly Pearce revealed the nominees in select categories for "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" today on ABC's "Good Morning America," live from the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Head to CMAawards.com to view the full list of nominees.

Immediately following the broadcast, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett announced nominees in the remaining CMA Awards categories as well as the 2020 CMA Broadcast Awards finalists via live stream on CMA's YouTube and Facebook as well as on GoodMorningAmerica.com and GMA's Facebook.

"The 54th Annual CMA Awards," Country Music's Biggest Night, is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association and broadcasts live Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00 - 11:00 PM/EST). Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is THE HEAD Writer.

The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - MAKING IT the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas.

