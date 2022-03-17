Harry Potter Reunion Special to Air on Cartoon Network & TBS

After capturing the hearts of Wizarding World fans around the globe, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming to Cartoon Network and TBS for the first time on Sunday, April 10.

The enchanting retrospective special will air first at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT as part of Cartoon Network's ACME Night with an encore presentation on TBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers tuning in to each broadcast will be treated to a special sneak peek of Warner Bros. Pictures' highly anticipated Fantastic Beasts: The SECRETS OF Dumbledore, which is set to hit theaters on April 15.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reunite, together with other favorite cast members and esteemed filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films. Originally created as a celebration of the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni featured in the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane,Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

Watch the trailer for the special here: