Hallmark Movies Now's First Original Series WHEN HOPE CALLS to Premiere on August 30

"When Hope Calls," Crown Media Family Networks' first-ever streaming series, will premiere Friday, August 30th, 2019 on Hallmark Movies Now, the network's digital streaming service. The first two episodes will be available Friday, August 30 with new episodes premiering every Friday through October 25.

From the beloved world of "When Calls the Heart" comes "When Hope Calls," the first Hallmark Movies Now Original Series. "When Hope Calls" tells the story of sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create THE FAMILY they always longed to have.

"'When Hope Calls' embodies the same heartfelt themes of community, family and faith that have resonated so strongly with 'When Calls the Heart' fans over the past six years. This is another series that viewers are sure to treasure," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. "The series rounds out the experience we are offering loyal viewers in 2019. Along with our linear networks, publishing and podcast platforms, our SVOD service is another way to enjoy the original content our brand is known for," Vicary concluded.

"When Hope Calls" characters Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Hudon) first won viewers over in the 2018 ratings record-breaker, "When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing." Joining them in this spin-off series will be Gabriel (Ryan-James Hatanka), the Brookfield Mountie who has caught Lillian's attention, and local ranch hand Chuck (Greg Hovanessian), who is vying for Grace's heart. Rounding out the ensemble is Tess (Wendy Crewson), Chuck's mother and until recent events, a long-time family friend of Lillian's.

Hallmark Movies Now launched in October 2017. Subscribers to the service have access to a robust library of content not available on Crown Media Family Network's linear channels, with new programming available every week. Hallmark Movies Now is available on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire, among other devices. The SVOD service is also now available over the Internet on both Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Cox's Contour platforms.





