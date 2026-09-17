Hallmark Gives First Look at 34 New COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Movies

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Hallmark Channel offered an exclusive first look at its 2024 'Countdown to Christmas' programming during a segment on TODAY, giving viewers an early glimpse of the network's holiday movie slate months before the season officially arrives.

The preview highlighted that the channel is marking the milestone with 34 original premieres, part of the network's long-running annual tradition of rolling out new holiday films each fall. Among the titles teased is another installment in the 'Holiday Touchdown' series, this time built around the Chicago Bears, continuing Hallmark's pairing of football themes with its seasonal romance formula.

The TODAY segment framed the reveal around the ticking clock to the holidays, noting that Christmas was still 99 days away at the time of the preview, underscoring how far in advance Hallmark begins promoting its 'Countdown to Christmas' slate to build anticipation for the network's biggest programming event of the year.

With 34 new films set to premiere, the lineup gives fans of the genre a wide range of titles to look forward to, with the Chicago Bears-themed 'Holiday Touchdown' entry standing out as a specific new addition to the roster teased in the first-look clip.

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