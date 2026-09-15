Allison Janney Sends Support to Savannah Guthrie After Emmy Win

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Backstage at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, Allison Janney paused to send a message of support to TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie. Janney had just accepted the trophy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series when she spoke with reporters and turned her attention to Guthrie, offering words of encouragement captured in a clip shared by TODAY.

Janney's win came on a night that saw several stage and screen favorites recognized at the ceremony. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, she was among the winners at the 2026 Emmy Awards alongside honorees including Jean Smart and Matthew Rhys, with the ceremony marking a night of milestones across drama and comedy categories.

The backstage moment came as Janney fielded questions from press following her win, using the opportunity to speak directly about Guthrie rather than dwell solely on her own accolade. The gesture reflected the kind of unscripted exchange that often surfaces in the press room once winners step offstage.

For more on the full list of victors from the evening, including Janney's win, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of Jean Smart, Allison Janney, and More Win at 2026 Emmy Awards.

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