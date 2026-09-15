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Benny Blanco on Why Quitting Is the Only Way to Fail

The producer talks perseverance, plus the inspiration behind his latest musical project.

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Benny Blanco stopped by TODAY to talk about his new book, F*ck Failure, unpacking how setbacks and persistence shaped his approach to chasing big goals. The twelve-time Grammy-nominated producer opened up about his own failures and offered blunt advice for anyone stuck on the path to their dreams. "If you quit, it's the only way you're going to fail, and if you do quit you're going to give somebody else a chance to come and fill that spot," he said, adding that continued effort leads "somewhere better than where you are right now."

Blanco has built more than a decade-long career writing and producing for some of music's biggest names, and his new book reflects that same irreverent voice, with chapters including "Shut Up," "Dream Big," "Don't be a Dick," and "Relax." As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Blanco has also discussed the book's premise directly, saying, "You want success? You gotta fail better."

During the TODAY conversation, Blanco also discussed his new Spanish language album and what inspired the project, connecting his personal history with failure to his creative choices in the studio. The album marks a continuation of his exploration into Latin music influences, an interest also reflected in his recent studio work.

Blanco's willingness to speak candidly about fear and rejection anchored much of the discussion, reinforcing the central message of his book: that persistence, not immediate success, defines a lasting career.

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