Mariska Hargitay Teases Surprises for Her Primetime Emmys Hosting Gig

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Mariska Hargitay appeared on TODAY to discuss her upcoming role as host of the Primetime Emmys, revealing she will be the first woman to hold that position in 15 years. During the conversation, Hargitay teased that viewers can expect surprise appearances during the ceremony, though she kept specifics under wraps.

Hargitay described the hosting gig as a milestone moment in her career and spoke about her mindset heading into it. "I'm excited to play," she told TODAY, framing the opportunity as a chance to take creative risks on a major stage.

Reflecting on why she said yes to hosting, Hargitay tied the decision to a broader philosophy she has adopted as she has grown older.

The interview offered a glimpse into Hargitay's approach to the high-profile assignment, with her signaling that audiences should expect some unexpected moments woven into the broadcast. She did not disclose further details about what those surprises might entail, leaving that as one of the anticipated elements of the ceremony.

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