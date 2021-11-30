Halle Berry Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix After BRUISED Debut

After the successful debut of her new film Bruised, Halle Berry has signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix.

Deadline reports that Berry has struck a new partnership with Netflix in which she will continue to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes after her directorial debut with Bruise, a film that she also stars in, has hit #1 in the U.S.

The film follows Jackie Justice (Halle Berry), a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.

But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) - THE SON she gave up as an infant - shows up at her doorstep. Bruised marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

The film stars Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, introducing Danny Boyd, Jr., with Shamier Anderson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.