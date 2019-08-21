HOMECOMING's Stephan James, Hong Chau Will Stay On For Season 2

Variety reports that Hong Chau and Golden Globe-nominee Stephan James will return for the second season of "Homecoming." Kyle Patrick Alvarez will direct all upcoming episodes.

Singer and actor Janelle Monáe takes over the leading role from Julia Roberts in season 2 of the Amazon Prime series. Monáe's character is described as a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is.

"We're so lucky to have Kyle Alvarez on board to direct season 2, his enthusiasm and relentless creativity are already taking the show in exciting new directions," said series creators Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz. "And we're thrilled that Stephan and Hong will be returning, we can't wait to watch as they take their characters on these surprising journeys, far beyond anything we could have expected."

Chau appeared in several episodes of "Bojack Horseman," "Big Little Lies," and "A to Z." James starred in Barry Jenkins' Academy Award-nominated feature film "If Beale Street Could Talk," and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on "Homecoming."

Read the original story on Variety.





