HOME TOWN TAKEOVER Premieres May 2nd on HGTV

For five years, HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier of HOME TOWN have been using their heart, creativity, design and building skills to renovate, restore and uplift scores of historic homes and businesses in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Now, in the new six-episode event series Home Town Takeover, premiering Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and also available to stream on discovery+ beginning May 2, it will take every hand and hammer as HGTV takes Ben and Erin's favorite phrase, "make something good today," into the stratosphere with the whole-town makeover of Wetumpka, Alabama. The series will showcase 12 major renovations all over Wetumpka, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers' market-and even an entire downtown street-with the goal that the impact will ripple through the community for generations to come.

As a special preview, the second episode of HOME TOWN Takeover also will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning May 2. More new episodes will launch early each Sunday on the streaming platform.

Home Town Takeover will feature celebrity guests who lend their talents to the town's overhaul. These include: Grammy Award® winning, music megastar Sheryl Crow who will dazzle fans with an intimate main street concert; Eddie Jackson (Food Network and Cooking Channel Host); Randy Fenoli (TLC's Say Yes to the Dress); popular HGTV stars Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions); Steve Ford (Home Again with the Fords); Wendell Holland (Hot Mess House); Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House); Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones); and Jon-Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Two Steps Home).

"It's too bad that small towns are so often undervalued because you can live a beautiful life in them," said Erin. "People really want to believe in a bright future in the place where they live, but rebuilding a town is no small feat. It takes every member of that community using their gifts and skills coming together to make a difference."

After receiving a deluge of 5,000 submissions, representing 2,600 towns from around the country, HGTV selected Wetumpka because, despite hardships, natural disasters and unexpected setbacks, the community's undying spirit and resilience showed that they were ready to kickstart a comeback with HGTV's help.

"Home Town Takeover will inspire small towns across America because it will show them the impact that neighbors, local leaders and a few friends working together can have on their community," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "We've seen the power of that in Laurel and we want to spark that same change in more small towns."

During the premiere, the work will start right away as a colorful mural, painted by local students, signals big changes are on the horizon for Wetumpka. The Napiers and Marrs will complete a home renovation for a loving foster family while the owner of a struggling fashion boutique will get a fresh design to take her business into the future.

"That's what WE'RE HERE to do with every project," added Ben. "It is a massive task and we're so thankful our HGTV and Discovery family were so inspired by Wetumpka's story that they wanted to come and be a part of this enormous undertaking. It's going to be awesome."

HGTV will give excited viewers plenty of inside scoop about the making of HOME TOWN Takeover in the premiere of the digital series, Road to the Takeover, on Sunday, April 25. The series will follow host Jason Pickens as he introduces fans to Wetumpka, and offers a first look at a few of the featured renovations. And, in Tales from the Takeover, every Monday beginning May 3, Jason will chat with Ben and Erin to get their perspective on each episode of HOME TOWN Takeover. Both series will be available to watch across the network's Facebook and IGTV, and on HGTV.com.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Ben, Erin and HOME TOWN Takeover at HGTV.com. Fans also can follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #LOVEMYHOMETOWN for additional show content, as well as follow Ben (@scotsman.co) and Erin (@erinapier) on Instagram. The new episodes of HOME TOWN Takeover will be available the same day and time as the linear premieres on HGTV GO.