HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN Starring Jill Scott Sets DVD Release

A new original movie reboot inspired by Michael Landon's iconic '80s television drama, Highway to Heaven arrives March 1 on DVD from Lionsgate.

The movie stars Jill Scott (TV's "First Wives Club," Flint, Why Did I Get Married?), Barry Watson (TV's "The Loudest Voice," TV's "Naomi" and Ben Daon (TV's "The Mysterious Benedict Society", TV's "The Astronauts," Broken Diamonds).

Inspired by Michael Landon's beloved classic '80s TV series, LIFETIME®'s original HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN movie reboot follows Angela Stewart, played by GRAMMY® winner Jill Scott (TV's "First Wives Club"), who is an angel sent back to Earth in order to help people in need.

This story finds a junior high student struggling with the tragic loss of his mother as he and his dad drift apart. Angela takes a temporary job as a school counselor working alongside principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson, "The Loudest Voice") to bring the broken family back together, and help them find the light in each other's darkness.