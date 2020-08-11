HGTV Greenlights New Series $50K THREE WAYS Starring Tiffany Brooks

The new series is slated to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

HGTV has greenlighted a new series featuring fan favorite interior designer Tiffany Brooks.

Tentatively titled $50K Three Ways, the Chicago-based series -- which includes a one-hour special and 10 thirty-minute episodes -- stars Tiffany as she presents homeowners with three wildly different design plans for three completely different spaces within their homes and helps them choose which proposal works best for their family. Crowned the winner of HGTV Design Star in 2013, Tiffany has made numerous appearances on network programs - most recently as the host and designer for HGTV SMART HOME 2020. $50K Three Ways (wt) is slated to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

"Tiffany's work on HGTV SMART HOME 2020 and her guest turns on such hit series as ROCK THE BLOCK have been lighting up HGTV for years," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Her magnetic personality and classic design style with an edgy twist has made Tiffany one of our most popular stars."

Photo Credit: HGTV

