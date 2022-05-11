HGTV Announces THE GREAT GIVEBACK With Melissa McCarthy & Jenna Perusich Premiere

Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich-who HGTV fans first saw in action together during the blockbuster hit series Celebrity IOU-will combine their love of renovation and design to surprise remarkable people with beautiful home transformations in the new series The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich.

In the six-episode season premiering Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and also available to stream on discovery+, Melissa, the multi-Academy AwardÂ® nominee and EmmyÂ® Award-winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast, and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna, will learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people nominated by their loved ones.

Then, propelled by the inspiring accounts, the self-proclaimed design and vintage fanatics will grab sledgehammers, select personalized finishes, and demo and reno alongside their expert team to stun recipients with dazzling, life-changing reveals.

"The Great Giveback shines a light on people who are doing amazing things," said Melissa. "Even when circumstances are hard, they say 'what can I do and how can I help' to make others' lives better. If those that give and give and give DON'T deserve a great giveback, I DON'T know who does. Goodness matters and it's contagious, and Jenna and I are so fortunate and grateful to have met such special people."

The premiere episode's "giveback" will feature Katie, a combat veteran who overcame serious challenges, including homelessness, following her years of service. Nominated by her fiancÃ©e Lily and pregnant with their first child, KATIE will receive a thoughtfully designed, completely overhauled kitchen, living area and unexpected nursery from Melissa and Jenna.

Throughout the season, the home reno obsessed cousins will zhuzh spaces for five more admirable homeowners and renters, including:

Dawanna, a 15-year law enforcement officer who supports youth, the elderly and those in need through various community programs;

Kate, an ICU pediatric nurse;

Lucia, a mom of eight and 30-year dance instructor whose students include special needs kids and senior citizens;

Mynor, the director of a non-profit that serves inner city youth and families; and

Ryan, an aspiring musician who shares the joy of music as a volunteer at a senior living facility.

"Melissa and I are spotlighting extraordinary people who give back and do good every day," said Jenna. "We're changing their lives by making their homes better and more functional while also telling the story of what they do for others. Kindness breeds kindness and that's been our biggest takeaway from making the show."

Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Mondays at 9 p.m.

While fans wait for Melissa and Jenna's new series to air, they can stream the cousins' season one episode of CELEBRITY IOU on discovery+.

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Sammy Rosenman as executive producers.

Image credit: HGTV