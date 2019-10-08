HGTV Announces New Series FIXER TO FABULOUS

Home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs bring worn-out houses back to life in the new HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous premiering Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In each episode, the husband-wife duo overhaul some of Northwest Arkansas' oldest homes, from rickety Victorian estates to crumbling Colonials, all while raising four young children and managing their family farm. Jenny is the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializing in DESIGNING SPACES that are warm, welcoming and a reflection of THE FAMILY that lives there, while Dave spearheads the construction with his unrivaled knowledge and passion for reviving old homes.

"Our town is full of old houses that need someone to fix them up and make them a home again," said Jenny.

"There is literally not a better feeling than finishing a house for someone that you know is going to live there for a long, long time," added Dave.

In the premiere episode, Dave and Jenny fix up a dilapidated Craftsman-style home into a vibrant creole cottage for clients craving a little piece of "The Big Easy" in downtown Bentonville. In true New Orleans-fashion, the character-filled renovation calls for custom architectural details such as grand archways, antique doors, homemade gas lanterns and a stately front porch. As the season continues, Dave and Jenny's breathtaking renovations include a surprise overhaul for a first-time homeowner, a modern makeover for a growing family's dated 1970s home, and a stunning remodel on a centuries-old farmhouse.

Fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see DIY projects from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. The first two episodes of the series will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO at 4 a.m. ET starting Tuesday, Oct. 22. For the duration of the season, the remaining Fixer to Fabulous episodes also will launch at 4 a.m. ET the same day as the on-air premieres.





Related Articles View More TV Stories